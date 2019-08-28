Hunter qualifies for official recognition as a 2020 Green Party presidential candidate

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, a Youngs-town school board member, has qualified for official recognition as a 2020 Green Party presidential candidate based on the party’s small-donation rule.

Hunter is considered an official candidate by the party because he raised at least $5,000 in campaign funds and/or 100 donations of at least $10. Only recognized candidates are eligible for the party’s presidential nomination.

Hunter said he’s received 119 donations from 30 states and the District of Columbia.

Hunter’s campaign finance reports show he raised $11,420.36 from Jan. 1 to July 31 with $6,837.85 coming from the candidate. He spent $7,780.73 during that time.

“The fact that we qualified through the small-donation route, which requires more donors, demonstrates the broad support for our campaign,” he said. “It also demonstrates our support from everyday Americans who are most in need of the Green Party’s solutions to economic inequality.”

His campaign reports show he’s paid for trips to numerous states including Pennsylvania, Minnesota, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois and Virginia.

Hunter is chairman of the Mahoning County Green Party and a delegate to the party’s national committee.

Hunter was elected to the Youngstown school board in 2015 as a write-in candidate. He is seeking re-election to the board of education in November.