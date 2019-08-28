Man arrested after gun found in diaper bag
By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN
A Compton Lane man was arrested on weapons charges about 1:25 p.m. Monday, after police and Adult Parole Authority agents found a gun in a diaper bag at the man’s home – just after he changed his infant son’s diaper.
Jason Winston, 34, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Reports said officers were searching his home when Winston changed a diaper on the baby, but when U.S. marshals arrived to help with the search, Winston’s girlfriend said she was leaving with the baby and insisted on taking the diaper bag.
Officers looked inside the diaper bag and found a loaded 9 mm handgun, reports said.
Also found were 34 rounds of .380-caliber ammunition, 12 shotgun rounds and several other rounds of 9 mm and .38-caliber ammunition, reports said. Police also found four holsters.
Winston was placed on four years’ probation in March in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm after officers serving a search warrant investigating drug activity found four guns in the home.
At the time he was sentenced, Judge John Durkin said because Winston has had a spotless record since he was released from prison in 2007, he was inclined to grant probation, but he warned Winston if he is ever around guns again, he will go to prison.
Winston served three years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
