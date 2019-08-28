ENVIROSCIENCE REPORT Forest board to discuss findings at public hearing

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

POLAND

Amid concerns about transparency surrounding an EnviroScience report, Poland Municipal Forest board agreed to schedule a public hearing to discuss its findings.

“It seems like you as a board would want to get public input,” said Councilwoman Martha Morgan. She noted that board members had been referencing a meeting with stakeholders and representatives from EnviroScience that was not announced to the public.

The report from the Stow-based environmental consulting firm, which was funded by Poland Forest Foundation, sought to address issues of erosion in the forest. EnviroScience estimates these interventions could cost up to $1.6 million.

Board members also disagreed on the science backing up various observations in the report.

Board member Dr. Ian Renne, a professor of ecology at Youngstown State University, took issue with the report’s commentary on woody debris in the forest’s waters.

“There’s no question that woody debris in Yellow Creek reduces erosion,” Renne said.

Board member Mark Thompson disagreed, citing “contemporary science.”

“I don’t buy this ‘contemporary science,’” Renne said.

At one point in the discussion, Councilman Sam Moffie noted that four council members were present, which constitutes a violation of Ohio Sunshine Laws.

Upon direction from Councilman Mike Thompson, who is an attorney, the council members agreed to withhold further comment.

Moffie also provided an update on the Mauthe Bridge restoration project. Bids were due Aug. 21. Two were received. The lower bid from Murphy Construction was for $86,500.

The forest foundation has more than $54,000 committed and raised, said Moffie.

“Hopefully we’ll be breaking ground in October,” Moffie said.