Dollar General robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said three men robbed the Dollar General store, 3345 Mahoning Ave., about 9:50 p.m. Monday and stole cash and debit cards. Reports said the men struck when the West Side store was about to close. At least one of the men was armed, police said.

Police found some prepaid debit cards on a sidewalk as well where the men had run away, reports said.

Sentenced after sting

YOUNGSTOWN

One of a dozen men arrested in a child-predator sting earlier this year was handed a 10-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Peter J. Petroff Jr., 48, of Wychwood Lane, in June accepted a plea deal on felony counts of importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The state dismissed a fourth count of possessing criminal tools.

Under the agreement, Petroff must also register as a Tier II sex offender. He also will be under five years’ probation after his sentence.

Petroff and other men arrested in local law enforcement’s Operation Pedo-Cure II are accused of having sexually explicit conversations online with an undercover officer who posed as a teenager and lured the men to a meeting spot for sex.

2 Warren drug raids

WARREN

Law-enforcement officers Monday seized three guns, ammunition, suspected heroin, Suboxone and $9,524 in cash from a home in the 1500 block of Genesee Avenue Northeast.

Agents with the Trumbull Action Group Drug Task Force and Warren Police Department entered the home with a search warrant. Other items seized included a pill grinder, scales and an unidentified white powder. The substances will be tested at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

On Tuesday, TAG served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Summit Street, where they recovered two handguns, ammunition, suspected heroin, suspected fentanyl, unknown powder, pills, packaging material and a scale.

In both cases, charges are pending analysis of evidence.

Break-in at Warren bar

WARREN

A break-in at the Raiders Lounge, 1704 W. Market St., early Monday caused about $7,000 worth of damage and resulted in theft of about $1,900 in cash.

When police arrived, they observed an ATM laying on its side and the money box missing, and four games of chance opened and money taken. The bar closed about 2:30 a.m., the owner said.

Attempted robbery

WARREN

A city man, 60, reported Monday that someone put him in a chokehold and tried to rob him at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an ATM machine in the parking lot of a West Market Street business.

The victim said after withdrawing cash, a male wearing a ski mask came up from behind him and choked him, then pressed a knife to his neck and demanded his wallet.

The victim said he is trained in martial arts and was able to flip the suspect over his shoulder onto the ground and then punched the suspect a couple of times in the face, breaking the suspect’s nose before the suspect ran off, getting nothing from the victim.

The victim went to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center to get checked for injuries to his hand.

Ordination service

YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George V. Murry will ordain 15 men to the Permanent Diaconate at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave. The ordinands are Alfredo Aguirre, William Bancroft, William Bone, Sylvester Frazzini, Mark Kiraly, Edward Kleese, James Kovats, Nicholas Iarocci, Mark Izzo, Jesse McClain, Andrew McDonald, William McMahon, Michael Puhalla, Eric Ruehr and Philip Tischler. The ordination service is free and open to the public.

Charged in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A Warren man was taken into custody Monday on a warrant, accused in a shooting Friday that injured a woman.

John Lee Farris, 25, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault and is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Farris is wanted in a shooting about 6:55 p.m. Friday, when a man at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital told police he was in an SUV at an unknown location on the South Side when someone fired several shots at it and a woman inside was wounded.

The man drove the woman to the hospital, where police were called.

Victim’s shoes stolen

YOUNGSTOWN

A man found beaten in a car on the West Side remembers nothing, but his Air Jordans were missing, police said.

Officers found the man about 10:30 p.m. Monday in a car in the 2600 block of Tyrell Avenue. The man was beaten and bloody and said he could not remember what happened, reports said, except that his shoes were gone.

Reports did not say if the man required medical treatment.

Arrested after threat

LIBERTY

Police arrested a Youngstown woman after they said she threatened to kill people who declined to give her money Monday evening at the Fast Trac service station on Belmont Avenue.

Police said Ashley Deemer, 33, gave police a different name when they asked for identification, but she eventually provided her real identity, according to the police report.

Police found a metal smoking pipe with residue that appeared to be methamphetamine, the report said. She was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to suicidal threats and her apparent intoxication. She faces charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

Accused of firing gun

WARREN

Brandon L. Allen, 20, of Elm Road Northeast and Parkman Road Northwest was arraigned Monday on felonious assault, accused of firing a gun about four times at a city man, 30, Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a motel at 777 Mahoning Ave. NW.

A not-guilty plea was entered in Warren Municipal Court, and Allen was released after posting $5,000 bond.

The victim said he spotted Allen while traveling on Mahoning Avenue in a vehicle and had his wife stop in the lot. The victim walked around the back of his vehicle, and Allen pulled out a pistol and fired four to five times. There were no injuries or property damage. Allen took off on his bicycle toward Park Avenue.