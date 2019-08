Agenda Thursday

Lordstown school board, financial forum and question-and-answer session, 7:30 p.m., lecture hall B, Lordstown High School, 1824 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., Ohio State University Extension Office, Mahoning County, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.