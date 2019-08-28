Actor McConaughey named professor at University of Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university's Department of Radio-Television-Film.
McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said in a statement today the appointment recognizes his "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor."
He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the course curriculum.
The university says McConaughey is respected for his "willingness to work with students beyond the classroom."
McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He's appeared in more than 50 films, including "Dazed and Confused," ''The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Dallas Buyers Club," for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading role.
