Two Boardman teens charged after threatening man with AR-15
Staff report
LIBERTY
Two Boardman teens will face charges after confronting a 20-year-old man in Liberty Township with an AR-15 rifle Saturday evening, according to police.
The 17-year-old male suspect is in custody at the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center, and charges are pending against the 15-year-old female.
Police said the 17-year-old talked the 15-year-old friend into getting her father’s AR-15 because a 20-year-old man from Liberty owed him money, and he wanted the rifle for protection to go confront him.
The two traveled to Liberty and confronted the victim at his house on Montrose Avenue. The 17-year-old brandished the rifle while sitting in the vehicle, and the victim jumped in the vehicle. There was a physical confrontation as they tried to get control of the rifle.
The victim got control of the rifle, and ran away with it.
The suspects got back in the vehicle and drove away. Police have the gun in their possession.
The incident is under investigation.
