YPD finds two guns, drugs

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found two 9 mm handguns and arrested three people after a traffic stop on the South Side.

Keith Crockett, 34, of Hilton Avenue, and Jermaine Beverly, 30, of East Lucius Avenue, were each arrested Saturday on weapons charges about 7 p.m. after a car Beverly was driving was pulled over in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue for excessive window tint.

Arrested on drug charges was Karleena Watkins, 37, of Girard.

Reports said when officers went to pull the car over, it pulled into a drive of a home in the 200 block of Hilton.

Officers searched the car after smelling marijuana, reports said.

Both guns were found underneath the driver’s seat. One of the guns had an extended magazine with 27 rounds. The other gun had a standard 16-round magazine reported stolen from Columbiana County in June 2016.

Watkins told police she had something in her shoe, and when she took her shoe off, inside was a large plastic bag with five smaller bags of drugs, including suspected crack cocaine, pills, fentanyl and methamphetamine, reports said.

All three were booked into the Mahoning County jail and arraigned Monday in municipal court via video from the Mahoning County jail.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $20,000 for both Beverly and Crockett.

Watkins, who has no criminal record, was released onto electronically monitored house arrest, and she must undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.