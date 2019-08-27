YPD investigates two weekend shootings
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are investigating two shootings over the weekend in which no one was hurt.
Officers answered a gunfire call about 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Auto Zone, 3323 Market St., and found shattered glass, shell casings, blood and a car in the parking lot with the engine running and the driver’s door open but no one around.
A witness said they saw two men arguing on the sidewalk, and then one of those men pulled a gun and several shots were fired.
Police checked area hospitals for any sign of a gunshot victim, but no gunshot victims were reported.
About 7:35 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home in the first block of Thornton Avenue.
There, a man told police he was standing outside his home when another man approached him and said, “I thought you were your brother and I was going to kill you.”
Reports said the victim challenged the man to a fight but he pulled a gun and fired several shots before running away.
Officers found three .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, reports said.
