YPD investigates two weekend shootings


August 27, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating two shootings over the weekend in which no one was hurt.

Officers answered a gunfire call about 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Auto Zone, 3323 Market St., and found shattered glass, shell casings, blood and a car in the parking lot with the engine running and the driver’s door open but no one around.

A witness said they saw two men arguing on the sidewalk, and then one of those men pulled a gun and several shots were fired.

Police checked area hospitals for any sign of a gunshot victim, but no gunshot victims were reported.

About 7:35 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home in the first block of Thornton Avenue.

There, a man told police he was standing outside his home when another man approached him and said, “I thought you were your brother and I was going to kill you.”

Reports said the victim challenged the man to a fight but he pulled a gun and fired several shots before running away.

Officers found three .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, reports said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000