Who has the Air Jordans?


August 27, 2019 at 2:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man found beaten in a car on the West Side remembers nothing but his Air Jordans were missing, police said.

Officers found the man about 10:30 p.m. in a car in the 2600 block of Tyrell Avenue. The man was beaten and bloody and said he could not remember what happened, reports said, except that his shoes were gone.

Reports did not say if the man required medical treatment.

