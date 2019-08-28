Who has the Air Jordans?
YOUNGSTOWN
A man found beaten in a car on the West Side remembers nothing but his Air Jordans were missing, police said.
Officers found the man about 10:30 p.m. in a car in the 2600 block of Tyrell Avenue. The man was beaten and bloody and said he could not remember what happened, reports said, except that his shoes were gone.
Reports did not say if the man required medical treatment.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 5, 2016 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Man beaten in car
- September 19, 2013 midnight
Beating probed
- July 27, 2016 10:58 a.m.
Woman beaten inside her South Side home
- November 27, 2018 11:44 a.m.
Police seek suspects after Liberty man found beaten
- September 20, 2013 midnight
Victim improves
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.