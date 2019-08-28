Weather moves Steely Dan show indoors to Covelli Centre


August 27, 2019 at 2:06p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Tonight’s Steely Dan show is being relocated from the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre to next door inside the Covelli Centre, due to possible thunderstorms. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the relocated show, 8 p.m.

