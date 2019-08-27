TODAY'S VINDICATOR HEADLINES | TUESDAY

A 2-year-old was wounded in the hand after an “accidental discharge” of a gun shortly before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon at a North Side home in the 700 block of Lexington Avenue in Youngstown.

Police said the child is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a flesh wound.

No charges have been filed. The case is under investigation, police said.

A Warren man was shot in the leg and robbed of about $110 just after he got out of his car in the driveway of his home in the 1100 block of Ward Street Northwest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 44, said an unknown male ran up to him from the wood line pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim threw his money on the ground and started to run down the sidewalk. He stopped to see if the suspect was still there when the suspect – described as thin and 5-foot-7 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red ski mask – shot him.

Police found a bullet casing near the house and sidewalk.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance awarded Youngstown with a $30,000 grant to restart the City of YOU marketing campaign, specifically to highlight Youngstown students heading to college, the military or into the workforce with skills learned at Choffin Career and Technical Center, and the social services available to them as well as school-to-work partnerships.

The alliance awarded $200,000 in grants to seven Ohio cities.

Michael Rowley, 31, of Ashtabula, suffered serious head trauma after jumping out of a moving vehicle on East Market Street at Golf Drive in Warren at 11:05 a.m. Friday.

An employee of the NorthEast Ohio Community Alternative Program on Pine Street Southeast said he was driving Rowley from Ashtabula County to NEOCAP in Warren when Rowley became anxious and moved from the back of the vehicle to the front passenger seat and then opened the door.

A witness said the vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic at high speed, then she saw a male hanging from the door of the vehicle and then falling. Rowley was unconscious and bleeding from the head when police arrived. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Youngstown State University’s Kinesiology and Sport Science Master of Athletic Training program is receiving a $3,750 grant from the National Athletics Trainers’ Association to help expand and enhance its partnership with the Youngstown city schools.

Morgan Bagley, assistant professor of Kinesiology and Sport Science, said the grant will help develop two athletic training camps on the YSU campus to provide hands-on education to city high school students about the profession of athletic training, emergency medical services and the importance of hydration. The first camp is planned for Sept. 28.

The grant was awarded by NATA’s Ethnic Diversity Advisory Committee, which gives funding to educational institutions seeking to enhance ethnic diversity within the profession.