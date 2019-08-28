Robbers get cash, debit cards from Dollar General


August 27, 2019 at 2:41p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said three men about 9:50 p.m. Monday stormed the Dollar General store at 3345 Mahoning Ave. and got away with some cash and debit cards.

Reports said the man struck when the store was about to close. At least one of the men was armed, police said.

Police found some prepaid debit cards on a sidewalk as well where the men had run away, reports said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000