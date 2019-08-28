Robbers get cash, debit cards from Dollar General
YOUNGSTOWN — Police said three men about 9:50 p.m. Monday stormed the Dollar General store at 3345 Mahoning Ave. and got away with some cash and debit cards.
Reports said the man struck when the store was about to close. At least one of the men was armed, police said.
Police found some prepaid debit cards on a sidewalk as well where the men had run away, reports said.
