New location

AUSTINTOWN

On Demand, an employee service company, is opening a new location at 5760 Patriot Blvd. and having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday. On Demand’s services include drug testing, safety and workforce development training, primary care services, staffing and outpatient counseling services.

Ribbon-cutting

BOARDMAN

Tri-Healthy CBD is opening its third location in Ohio at Southern Park Mall on Market Street. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. Tri-Healthy features CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, suckers, edibles, salves and balms.

Cheaper gas prices

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 7 cents cheaper this week at $2.50 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report on Monday.

The majority of Great Lakes and Central states saw pump prices push cheaper by as much as 3 cents this week. Ohio was one of two states in the region to see a slight uptick.

At $2.59, the national gas price average is on track to be potentially the cheapest Labor Day weekend average in three years. Monday’s average is already nearly a quarter cheaper than during last year’s holiday ($2.83) and 4 cents cheaper than 2017’s Labor Day ($2.63).

Monday’s price for a gallon of gas in Youngstown was $2.46.

Iran: Oil on tanker pursued by US sold

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran on Monday announced that the 2.1 million barrels of crude aboard an Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. has been sold to an unnamed buyer as the ship, at the center of a crisis roiling the region, continued its voyage in the Mediterranean Sea.

The announcement by government spokesman Ali Rabiei represents just the latest twist in the saga of the Adrian Darya 1, which had been known as the Grace 1 when authorities seized the vessel off Gibraltar on July 4, on suspicion of breaking European Union sanctions targeting Syria.

The seizure of the ship, and Iran’s subsequent seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker, came amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the collapse of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Amgen to spend $13.4B on Otezla

Celgene will unload the psoriasis treatment Otezla for $13.4 billion to help make its acquisition by fellow drugmaker Bristol-Myers pass regulatory muster.

The company plans to sell Otezla to Amgen Inc., and Bristol-Myers said Monday that it now expects the Celgene deal to close by the end of the year.

Bristol-Myers said in January that it would spend $74 billion on Celgene. The companies then announced in June that they wanted to sell Otezla as part of a push to win regulatory approval.

Otezla brought in $448 million in worldwide sales for Celgene Corp. last year.

Staff/wire report