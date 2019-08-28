Meek Mill pleads guilty, won't serve more time in prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge today in a deal that spared him additional prison time, resolving a case that followed the rapper most of his adult life and turned him into a high-profile activist for criminal justice reform.

The negotiated plea came after an appeals court threw out the 2008 conviction of the 32-year-old rapper, born Robert Williams, last month.

He had already served about two years in prison in the case, and a judge decided he won't have to spend any additional time behind bars or on probation.

"I know this has been a long road for you and hopefully this will be the end of it," Judge Leon Tucker told the rapper, who pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm on a public street.

The plea came after both sides questioned the credibility of the arresting officer.

The defense also accused the trial judge of bias for sending the entertainer back to prison over minor probation violations.

Assistant District Attorney Paul George noted in court Williams had no criminal record before or since his original arrest a dozen years ago but added that "even though he was a young man at the time, he was adult enough to admit he had a gun."

Williams, who had called his ordeal "mentally and emotionally challenging," became an activist for criminal justice reform after he was sent back to prison in 2017 for technical probation violations he blamed on his erratic travel schedule. He spent five months behind bars before an appeals court granted him bail.