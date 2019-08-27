Liberty school board extends union negotiations

Staff report

LIBERTY

The Liberty school board on Monday approved extending the contract with the Liberty Association of School Employees through the end of September to give both sides more time for negotiations.

The three-year contract had been set to expire this month.

Also at the meeting, the board approved hiring a full-time nurse for the school district at a rate of $18.72 an hour to replace two part-time nurses who retired and were contracted through the Trumbull County Educational Service Center.

The board approved the purchase of two school buses to replace two buses that were in bad shape.

The Freightliner Thomas C2 buses hold 72 passengers each and cost $83,911 each.

The buses they replaced will either be auctioned off or used for spare parts because of their condition, district officials said.