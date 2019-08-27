Liberty school board extends union negotiations
Staff report
LIBERTY
The Liberty school board on Monday approved extending the contract with the Liberty Association of School Employees through the end of September to give both sides more time for negotiations.
The three-year contract had been set to expire this month.
Also at the meeting, the board approved hiring a full-time nurse for the school district at a rate of $18.72 an hour to replace two part-time nurses who retired and were contracted through the Trumbull County Educational Service Center.
The board approved the purchase of two school buses to replace two buses that were in bad shape.
The Freightliner Thomas C2 buses hold 72 passengers each and cost $83,911 each.
The buses they replaced will either be auctioned off or used for spare parts because of their condition, district officials said.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 26, 2019 10:09 p.m.
Liberty school board extends contract with union
- October 17, 2007 2 a.m.
School board and AEA union face off at Austintown meeting
- August 24, 2008 12:01 a.m.
Nurses to vote Sept. 3 on pact
- February 29, 2012 12:04 a.m.
Liberty schools’ forecast: Surplus, then deficit
- April 21, 2005 midnight
SCHOOLS Canfield employees to get 2% raise
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.