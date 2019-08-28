UPDATE | Man leaves Warren apartment, stand off apparently over

WARREN — A man who may have held four people hostage early tonight has surrendered to police to the cheering of residents in the Highland Terrance Apartments.

He came out about 8 p.m. It was not determined if he had any weapon or if a weapon was found.

Police Capt. Jeff Cole said three children with the suspect are safe as is the suspect's girlfriend.

Cole said the girlfriend was treated for bruises for her face. Cole said an assault took place before the standoff.

Police had been negotiating with the suspect since 5 p.m., Cole said.

Mayor Doug Franklin emerged from the area where a man had held a woman and three children hostage shortly after the standoff ended.

“ This was a successful resolution of a volatile situation,” the mayor said.

7:13 p.m.

WARREN — A little before 7 p.m. police officers carried three children out of a Highland Terrace Apartments building, possibly three children who were being held in the apartment.

Shortly after, police walked a woman out of the building. All of them apparently were taken to the command vehicle. The woman taken out by police was then led away to an ambulance wrapped in a blanket.

There appears to be little concern that someone inside has a gun because lots of people were standing not terribly far away from the front of the building.

A second armed vehicle also is now on the scene at the command center.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

6:22 p.m.

WARREN — There is a large police presence in the Highland Terrace Apartments off of Highland Ave., Southwest.

Officers are in SWAT gear standing outside one of the apartment buildings in the 400 block and lots of other officers dressed in similar gear or standing a distance away.

One person told The Vindicator That his sister resides in the apartment building where the incident is taking place and he understands that this is a hostage situation.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.