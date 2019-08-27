BREAKING: I-80 closed by accident at state Route 11

August 27, 2019 at 10:55a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Interstate Route 80 eastbound at state Route 11 has been closed by an traffic accident, according to a Vindicator staff member in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

