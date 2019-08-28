Gun found by police in a diaper bag

YOUNGSTOWN

A Compton Lane man was arrested on a weapons charges about 1:25 p.m. Monday, after police and Adult Parole Authority agents found a gun in a diaper bag at the man’s home — just after he changed a diaper on his infant son.

Jason Winston, 34, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said officers were searching his home when Winston changed a diaper on the baby, but when U.S. Marshals arrived to help with the search, Winston’s girlfriend said she was leaving with the baby and insisted on taking the diaper bag.

Officers looked inside the diaper bag and found a loaded 9mm handgun reports said.

Winston was placed on four years probation in March in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm after officers serving a search warrant investigating drug activity found four guns in the home.

Officers Monday also found ammunition and holsters, reports said.