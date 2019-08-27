Drive-by preceding fatal shooting nets prison term


August 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

A judge has imposed a six- to 22-year sentence in a drive-by shooting that preceded the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager fleeing a Pennsylvania traffic stop last year.

Zaijuan Hester, 18, was sentenced Monday on earlier guilty pleas to aggravated assault and firearms crimes in the June 2018 shooting in North Braddock.

Minutes after that shooting, which wounded two people, police stopped a car matching the suspect vehicle. Hester and 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. fled, and Rose was shot and killed by a police officer. Jurors in March acquitted East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, of homicide in Rose’s death.

Hester apologized to Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani during the hearing, saying that “over the course of my young life, I made some mistakes,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Tears streamed down his face as the judge imposed sentence, calling his risk to the community “substantial,” noting two juvenile adjudications for gun possession.

Hester told the court that once he is released, he would like to speak to high-school students to try to deter them from following his path, the Post-Gazette reported.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900