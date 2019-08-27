COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGES

Edward D. Favors, 56, of 415 W. Delason Ave., Youngstown, and Montez D. Lockett, 51, of 166 N. Canfield Niles Road, Austintown.

James L. Brown, 43, of 878 Coitsville-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, and Dena M. Byrd, 44, of 138 S. Dunlap Ave., Youngstown.

Joseph Zappia Jr., 41, of 591 Brandon Ave., Struthers, and Monica L. Shilling, 48, of same.

Richard N. Hartman, 41, of 3154 Neosho Road, Youngstown, and Kirsten E. Rody. 30, of same.

Vincent W. Harper, 55, of 719 Olivette Court, Youngstown, and Barbara E. Greenwalt, 48, of 1218 Bryson St., Youngstown.

Robert M. Bowen, 32, of 4636 Euclid Blvd., Boardman, and Alexandra Cardarelli, 32, of same.

Jonathan H. Spataro, 28, of Gibsonia, Pa., and Emily A. Yavorsky, 29, of same.

Timothy R. Bestic, 34, of 2642 Bears Den Road, Youngstown, and Michelle L. Brown, 32, of same.

Christopher M. Collins, 27, of 176 N. Edgehill Drive, Austintown, and Victoria R. Taylor, 25, of same.

Kyle S. Jones, 30, of 6106 South Ave., Boardman, and Alaina A. Williams, 28, of same.

William T. Ward, Jr., 24, of 1515 Wakefield Ave., Youngstown, and Kareena A. Hall, 29, of 1315 Detroit Ave., Youngstown.

Robert A. Morris, 36, of 5115 Birchcrest Drive, Austintown, and Lezlie Jo Thorndike, 35, of same.

Robert W. Danks, 30, of 443 Oak Ave., Boardman, and Caitlin M. Parrilla, 29, of same.

Bryan T. Cowie, 35, of 4978 E. Radio Road, Austintown, and Jessica L. Lamport, 34, of same.

DOCKET

State v. Cedric L. Sanders, pleads guilty.

State v. Joseph A. Weiser Balog, sentenced.

State v. John Colbert, sentenced.

State v. William Powell, sentenced.

State v. Robert A. Parker, pleads guilty.

State v. Keon Chism, sentenced.

State v. Deja J. Thomas, pleads guilty.

State v. Mickey L. Ormiston Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Tonnie Badie Jr., sentenced.

State v. Rodney D. Clark, sentenced.

State v. Ryan L. Davis, sentenced.

State v. Tasha L. Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Latoya Martin, sentenced.

State v. Demetrius Hall, sentenced.

State v. Andrew J. Moore, sentenced.

State v. Jalazia Green, sentenced.

State v. David Patterson, sentenced.

State v. Bennie Poole, sentenced.

State v. Jazlynn M. Bulls, sentenced.

State v. Shawn L. Cox, sentenced.

State v. Andre M. Ballinger II, sentenced.

State v. Quincy E. Little, dismissed.

State v. Jeffrey T. Hallock, sentenced.

State v. Daniel A. Gould, dismissed.

Cach LLC v. Jay E. Brundege, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Antonious J. Billis et al, confirmed distribution.

James Nadasky et al v. William B. Shields, order of magistrate.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Amy L. Felger et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Lori Lumsden v. Christal McMillan, dismissed.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Martin Schneider et al, foreclosure.

Theresa L. Lyons v. Steve Buehrer et al, order of magistrate.

Raeanna S. Hanna v. Richard J. Ross et al, order of magistrate.

Nicholas Financial Inc. v. Chandrica Howell, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-2 v. Mark A. Mastramico, order of magistrate.

Naheim Langley v. Rom Trans Inc. et al, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. TWH of Ohio LLC et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Farmers National Bank v. Barbara L. Snyder et al, dismissed.

Tyler Dugan v. Sherry Burns, order of magistrate.

LF Donnell Inc. v. Donald Murphy, order of magistrate.

Sirna and Sons Inc. v. Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille and Pub et al, order of magistrate.

Debra Stoian v. Charlene Wagner et al, order of magistrate.

Antuan Yates v. Ricquita Townsend, settled.

Esta Berardi et al v. Bailee E. Thorn et al, order of magistrate.

Scott R. Hanlin v. Boardman Township trustees et al, order of magistrate.

Russell R. Johnson v. GD Leasing of Indiana Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Citibank NA v. WAK Enterprise LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Alicia M. Mason et al, foreclosure.

Emily Berkebile v. Virginia Henderson et al, order of magistrate.

Dominic F. Cicozi v. Michael Snowden, order of magistrate.

Flow Capital Corp. v. Michael T. Rossi et al, order of magistrate.

Vickie Uhl v. Kenneth J. Hovanic et al, order of magistrate.

Sandra L. Montague v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, order of magistrate.

Vicki D. Messer Salata et al v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC v. Falcon Transport Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Windsor House Inc. v. Ronald V. Bell et al, order of magistrate.

Scott P. Genova v. Brechbuhler Scales Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Citizens Bank NA v. Fred Scott et al, order of magistrate.