CORRECTIONs

Fred Moran, the 84-year-old owner of Window World, is set to jump from a plane about 10 a.m. Thursday to inaugurate the 173rd annual Canfield Fair. He was incorrectly identified and the date of the jump was incorrect in a story on A1 in Sunday’s Vindicator.
Eastwood Mall will mark its 50th anniversary with a gala celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 inside the mall. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour. Dress code is cocktail or business attire. A limited number of invitations are available to those who would like to attend. Guests must be 21 or older. To reserve a spot on the guest list, email: rsvp@cafarocompany.com by Sunday.
Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.
