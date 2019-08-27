Call-to-duty ceremony takes place for Ohio National Guard unit


August 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CANTON

A call-to-duty ceremony has taken place for nearly 600 citizen-soldiers of the Ohio National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment who are deploying to the Middle East.

Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, and the state’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., took part in the ceremony Sunday at the Canton Memorial Civic Center in Northeast Ohio.

About 580 members of the Stow-based National Guard unit will be deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

