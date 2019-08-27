Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Bailey Allison, East Liverpool, girl, Aug. 25.
John and Amber White, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 25.
Justin and Cassandra McKee, Kensington, boy, Aug. 25.
