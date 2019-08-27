Births


August 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bailey Allison, East Liverpool, girl, Aug. 25.

John and Amber White, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 25.

Justin and Cassandra McKee, Kensington, boy, Aug. 25.

More like this from vindy.com

  • September 8, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • August 6, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • August 26, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • August 12, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • April 19, 2019 midnight

    BIRTHS

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000