‘Accidental discharge’

YOUNGSTOWN

A 2-year-old was wounded in the hand after an “accidental discharge” of a gun shortly before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon at a North Side home in the 700 block of Lexington Avenue, police said. Police said the child was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a flesh wound. No charges have been filed as of late Monday. The case is under investigation, police said.

Board OKs intern

BOARDMAN

The Boardman school board Monday night approved employing Miranda Avnet as the school’s psychology intern for the 2019-20 school year at a rate of $23,900, which will be reimbursed to the district by the Ohio Department of Education.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding between the school district and Meridian Healthcare for social and emotional learning support, a program the district had used for a few years. The board also approved the service agreement between the district and Alta Care Group for additional social and emotional support services. That program is paid from federal Title IV funds.

Police asking for help

STRUTHERS

Police are asking the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar at 500 Youngstown-Poland Road on Sunday evening.

The men were described as having had their faces covered, with one wearing a blue jacket and brandishing a weapon, and the other wearing a green hoodie. Employees were ordered by the robbers to turn over their belongings and to fill a bag of money from the store’s safe.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the police department at 330-755-9849.

Man shot, robbed

WARREN

A city man was shot in the leg and robbed of about $110 just after he got out of his car in the driveway of his home in the 1100 block of Ward Street Northwest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, 44, said an unidentified male ran up to him from the wood line pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim threw his money on the ground and started to run down the sidewalk. He stopped to see if the suspect was still there when the suspect – described as thin and 5-foot-7 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red ski mask – shot him.

Police found a bullet casing near the house and sidewalk.

City gets $30K grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Mayors Alliance awarded Youngstown a $30,000 grant to restart the City of YOU marketing campaign, specifically to highlight Youngstown students heading to college, the military or into the workforce with skills learned at Choffin Career and Technical Center, and the social services available to them as well as school-to-work partnerships. The alliance awarded $200,000 in grants to seven Ohio cities.

Man jumps from moving vehicle

WARREN

Michael Rowley, 31, of Ashtabula, suffered serious head trauma after jumping out of a moving vehicle on East Market Street at Golf Drive at 11:05 a.m. Friday.

An employee of the NorthEast Ohio Community Alternative Program on Pine Street Southeast said he was driving Rowley from Ashtabula County to NEOCAP in Warren when Rowley became anxious and moved from the back of the vehicle to the front passenger seat and then opened the door.

A witness said the vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic at high speed, then she saw a male hanging from the door of the vehicle and then falling. Rowley was unconscious and bleeding from the head when police arrived. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

YSU receives grant

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Kinesiology and Sport Science Master of Athletic Training program is receiving a $3,750 grant from the National Athletics Trainers’ Association to help expand and enhance its partnership with the Youngstown city schools.

Morgan Bagley, assistant professor of kinesiology and sport science, said the grant will help develop two athletic training camps on the YSU campus to provide hands-on education to city high-school students about the profession of athletic training, emergency medical services and the importance of hydration.

The first camp is planned for Sept. 28.

The grant was awarded by NATA’s Ethnic Diversity Advisory Committee, which gives funding to educational institutions seeking to enhance ethnic diversity within the profession.

OVI results

AUSTINTOWN

Members of the Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, issued several citations conducted at a sobriety checkpoint last weekend.

The checkpoint at 4545 New Road was conducted from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A total of 350 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

There were eight vehicles directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoints and saturation patrols was: two arrests for OVI, one summons for driving under suspension, one citation for open container and one citation for red light violation.

Task force agencies participating in the checkpoint were Canfield, Austintown, Beaver, Boardman, Jackson, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Creek MetroParks, Milton and Springfield.

Trail to close for work

BOARDMAN

Mill Creek MetroParks announced it will close the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail to all pedestrians and bicyclists between Boardman-Canfield Road and the West Golf parking lot beginning today for replacement of a storm drain pipe.

The project is expected to be completed and the trail reopened for the Labor Day weekend.

The parking lot on Boardman-Canfield Road will also be closed. The trail’s northern section will remain open from the West Golf parking lot to Shields Road.

Financial support

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University foundation announced Monday it has provided more than $8 million in financial support for YSU students for the 2019-20 academic year. It is the most money the foundation has distributed to students in a single year. The funds will benefit 5,394 students.

Incident with rifle

LIBERTY

Police are trying to figure out how a juvenile got his hands on an AR-15-style rifle while running through a township neighborhood.

The situation began on Montrose Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Dispatchers said the incident started with a fight, and the juvenile, who was being beat up, pulled the gun on his assailants and ran into a nearby woods, according to initial reports.

Police later found him walking out of the woods, with the rifle on Northlawn Drive and dispatchers said they were able to detain him. They said the gun did not belong to the juvenile. No one was injured.

Agenda Wednesday

Lordstown Village Roads & Buildings Committee, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee meeting followed by special meeting, 4:45 p.m., sixth-floor caucus room, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, special meeting, noon, 131 W. Boardman St.