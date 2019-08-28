45th annual Canfield Show of Bands is rescheduled
CANFIELD
Due to weather predictions, Canfield High School will host its 45th Annual Show of Bands on Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Canfield High School Stadium. The event was originally slated for tonight. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens and can be purchased at the stadium.
