45th annual Canfield Show of Bands is rescheduled


August 27, 2019 at 1:42p.m.

CANFIELD

Due to weather predictions, Canfield High School will host its 45th Annual Show of Bands on Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Canfield High School Stadium. The event was originally slated for tonight. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens and can be purchased at the stadium.

