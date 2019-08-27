UPDATE | Child shot on North Side was accidental, cops say
YOUNGSTOWN — A 2-year-old was wounded in the hand after an "accidental discharge" of a gun this afternoon at a North Side home in the 700 block of Lexington Avenue.
Police said the child is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a flesh wound.
No charges have been filed. The case is under investigation, police said.
