Woman in Warren accused of damage and assault

WARREN

Ralonna D. Hargrave, 37, of Mahoning Avenue Northwest, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on aggravated burglary, accused of assaulting an man she knows and damaging his car with a tire iron at 11:35 p.m. Sunday at his home on Lockwick Drive Northwest.

The victim said he was in his apartment with a female when Hargrave, who he said was an ex-girlfriend, came through the front door and started hitting him with her fists. He said he did not strike back, only tried to block the blows with his arms. The man had a head injury he said he received when he slipped on a wet floor during the assault. He believed his nose was broken, and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police arrested Hargrave at her apartment later after questioning her. She said she was the victim’s current girlfriend and was invited to his apartment. She said she only defended herself against the victim.