Struthers police search for robbery suspects
STRUTHERS — Police are asking the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar at 500 Youngstown-Poland Road on Sunday evening.
The men were described as having had their faces covered, with one wearing a blue jacket and brandishing a weapon, and the other wearing a green hoodie.
Employees were ordered by the robbers to turn over their belongings and to fill a bag of money from the store’s safe.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Struthers Police Department at 330-755-9849.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 29, 2018 3:10 p.m.
UPDATE | Police suspend search for jewelry store heist suspects
- March 1, 2011 midnight
City police look for 2 robbery suspects
- January 10, 2007 midnight
Police seek 3 men who robbed drugstore
- February 1, 2019 midnight
Police seek help in Quik Fill robbery
- December 21, 2006 midnight
Man pleads innocent to robbery of bank
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.