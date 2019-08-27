Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker won't seek re-election

YOUNGSTOWN — Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker, who won an unlikely write-in campaign four years ago, won’t seek re-election.

Today was the deadline to file as write-in candidates, and Stocker chose not to do so.

There was speculation Stocker, who won the 2015 election as a write-in candidate by only 72 votes, would run again this year as a write-in.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do early on, but I decided not to run for re-election,” he said Monday. “It’s been a great run as mayor. But I want to spend more time with my family.”

Stocker spent 18 years on council before being elected mayor.

With Stocker officially not a candidate, Struthers voters will choose their next mayor during the November general election between Catherine Cercone Miller, secretary to the law director and winner of the May Democratic primary, and Robert Carcelli, an independent who is a former longtime councilman-at-large and served a term as council president.

