Ohio Mayors Alliance awards Youngstown $30,000 grant


August 26, 2019 at 4:25p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Mayors Alliance awarded Youngstown with a $30,000 grant to restart the City of YOU marketing campaign, specifically to highlight Youngstown students heading to college, the military or into the workforce with skills learned at Choffin Career and Technical Center, and the social services available to them as well as school-to-work partnerships.

The alliance awarded $200,000 in grants today to seven Ohio cities.

