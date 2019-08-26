METRO DIGEST || Warren motorcyclist killed

Motorcyclist killed in Warren accident

WARREN

The Warren Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday on West Market Street just west of Main Avenue, downtown.

Killed was Kenneth Morris, 36, of Warren, who police say was westbound on West Market when he failed to negotiate a curve near Thumm’s Bike & Clock shop, lost control and struck a utility pole.

Speed was a factor in the crash, officials said.

Learn how to prevent waterhemp spread

NORTH BLOOMFIELD

Waterhemp has been discovered in several fields throughout Northeast Ohio. As this weed has the ability to grow quickly and become a nuisance, it is important to address the problem head on and take measures to prevent its spread.

A waterhemp and weed control clinic will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the former Greene Elementary School, 1699 Kinsman Road. Mark Loux, OSU weed scientist, will discuss the identification, management and prevention methods surrounding waterhemp.

Registration is free. Contact Trumbull County Extension at 330-638-6783 with questions.

Climate-change event set tonight at church

YOUNGSTOWN

Alexis Smith, D.O. , co-chairwoman of Citizens Climate Lobby in the 13th Congressional District of Ohio, will speak on her local group’s activities to combat climate warming tonight at 7 at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 1105 Elm St., across from Wick Park.

Also speaking will be Jim Converse, director of sustainability at Common Wealth Inc. He will deal with actions that groups and individuals can take to deal with the current climate crisis and improve prospects for the future.

The event is hosted by the Mahoning Valley Panel On Climate Warming.

For more information or to volunteer to help plant trees , contact Frank Bishop at frnkbshp@aol.com.

Trumbull Farm Bureau to meet

FOWLER

The Trumbull County Farm Bureau has set its annual meeting for Sept. 11 at Hartford Hill Winery, 3864 Bushnell Campbell Road, beginning with a social reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30.

The keynote speaker will be Mike Bailey, vice president of strategic partnerships with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. The meeting will reflect on 2019 accomplishments, establish policies that affect agriculture and communities, elect board trustees and delegates to the 2020 OFBF annual meeting, and vote on a change in the code of regulations pertaining to membership dues.

This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 per person. Mail check and attendee information to the Trumbull County Farm Bureau, 28 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, OH 44047 or call 440-426-2195 to reserve and pay by credit card. Reservations with payment are due by Sept. 3.

Gun, archery safety slated at Sportsfest

VIENNA

The Trumbull County 4-H Shooting Sports Pioneers Club will host a free NRA Youth Sportsfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Fish & Game Club of Vienna on state Route 193 across from Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The event will teach basic gun and archery safety by providing hands-on experience and also provide an enjoyable learning experience to all youth ages 9 to 18.

Participants will have the opportunity to safely shoot .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzleloading rifle, and archery equipment with adult supervision. Youth and their parents will receive a gun-safety lesson taught by a certified Instructor before the shooting events. A picnic lunch will be provided.

Pre-registration before Sept. 15 is required at 330-898-4486 or email at larrybeard@aol.com. Parents must sign a release. No guns owned by the participants are allowed.

Youngstown Jewish Federation grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation recently awarded the Florida Lions Eye Clinic a $15,000 grant, payable over two years, for its Gift of Sight program.

“Dr. Richard Shapiro, medical director at the clinic, is a valued member of our community, said Lisa Long, Federation financial resource development director. “The funds will be used to purchase medical/surgical supplies and medicines for patients, and to help maintain quality care for not just local patients but for all of Florida, as they are the only free clinic in the state.”

Since 2008, the Florida Lions Eye Clinic has provided free eye care to more than 10,000 patients.