Guns and drugs found in traffic stop, three arrested
YOUNGSTOWN
Police found two 9mm handguns and arrested three people after a traffic stop on the South Side.
Keith Crockett, 34, of Hilton Avenue and Jermaine Beverly, 30, of East Lucius Avenue, were each arrested Saturday on weapons charges about 7 p.m. after a car Crockett was driving was pulled over for excessive window tint in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue.
Arrested on drug charges was Karleena Watkins, 37, of Girard.
Reports said when officers went to pull the car over, it pulled into a drive in a home in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue. Officers searched the car after smelling marijuana, reports said.
Both guns were found underneath the driver’s seat. One of the guns had an extended magazine with 27 rounds and the other gun had a standard 16-round magazine but was reported stolen from Columbiana County in June 2016.
Watkins told police she had something in her shoe and when she took her shoe off inside was a large plastic bag with five smaller bags of drugs, including crack cocaine, pills, fentanyl and methamphetamine, reports said.
All three were booked into the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.
