Grant funds athletic training camps for city school students

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Kinesiology and Sport Science Master of Athletic Training program is receiving a $3,750 grant from the National Athletics Trainers’ Association to help expand and enhance its partnership with the Youngstown city schools.

Morgan Bagley, assistant professor of Kinesiology and Sport Science, said the grant will help develop two athletic training camps on the YSU campus to provide hands-on education to city high school students about the profession of athletic training, emergency medical services and the importance of hydration. The first camp is planned for Sept. 28.

The grant was awarded by NATA’s Ethnic Diversity Advisory Committee, which gives funding to educational institutions seeking to enhance ethnic diversity within the profession.