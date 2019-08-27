Grant funds athletic training camps for city school students
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown State University’s Kinesiology and Sport Science Master of Athletic Training program is receiving a $3,750 grant from the National Athletics Trainers’ Association to help expand and enhance its partnership with the Youngstown city schools.
Morgan Bagley, assistant professor of Kinesiology and Sport Science, said the grant will help develop two athletic training camps on the YSU campus to provide hands-on education to city high school students about the profession of athletic training, emergency medical services and the importance of hydration. The first camp is planned for Sept. 28.
The grant was awarded by NATA’s Ethnic Diversity Advisory Committee, which gives funding to educational institutions seeking to enhance ethnic diversity within the profession.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 27, 2019 midnight
‘Accidental discharge’
- September 19, 2013 midnight
Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties are included
- August 10, 2013 midnight
NEOMED gets ServeOhio grant
- December 15, 2012 12:01 a.m.
City schools’ transportation chief wins award
- August 4, 2012 midnight
GRADS LIST
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.