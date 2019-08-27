Golden Dawn reopening delayed

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

Locals who are pining for Golden Dawn jumbo chops and schooners of Genesee beer must wait just a little bit longer.

Johnny Naples, son of the Golden Dawn’s former co-owner Ralph Naples, was the highest bidder for the property’s online auction in March. His family had operated the business for more than eight decades, but a family dispute after Ralph Naples’ death led to the property being auctioned.

Naples worked at the restaurant alongside his family for 37 years.

“Once we reopen, I don’t intend for it to close again,” he said, adding that keeping the family legacy going is important to him.

Naples originally planned to have the restaurant at 1245 Logan Ave. open in August, but he’s now shooting for November because an interior wall fell.

“This building sat [vacant] for 21⁄2 years,” Naples explained. Water damage contributed to the issue.

Once the North Side restaurant reopens, the menu and the interior aesthetics will be the same, although the owners are replacing the wallpaper and floor to give it a fresh look.

The bartenders will still wear the classic white button-up shirts and black ties that match the checkered black and white portion of the floor.

“I miss my customers,” Naples said. “We knew everyone by first name; they’re like our family. We’re not here to make money – we’re here to make friends.”

All the Ursuline and Youngstown State University memorabilia will be intact, including the Ursuline victory bell, which is rung when Ursuline High School’s football team scores touchdowns.

The outside aesthetics may be a little different, however. Naples expects to get a new sign that will feature the arches that are on the Golden Dawn shirts.

Naples plans to paint the outside of the building and is exploring different options for the blank, white wall. Some ideas include the Italian flag or a Youngstown mural.

He hopes to make the former apartment upstairs into a small banquet room.