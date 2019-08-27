Golden Dawn now set to reopen in November

YOUNGSTOWN — Locals who are pining for Golden Dawn jumbo chops and schooners of Genesee beer must wait just a little bit longer.

Johnny Naples, son of the Golden Dawn’s former co-owner Ralph Naples, was the highest bidder for the property’s online auction in March. His family had operated the business for more than eight decades, but a family dispute after Ralph Naples’ death led to the property being auctioned.

“Once we reopen, I don’t intend for it to close again,” he said, adding that keeping the family legacy going is important to him.

Naples originally planned to have the restaurant at 1245 Logan Ave. open in August, but he’s now shooting for November because an interior wall fell.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com