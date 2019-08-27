Earth, house being moved for $1.8 million Kinsman effort



Published August 26, 2019 at 1:01 p.m.
Updated August 26, 2019 at 1:10 p.m.

story tease

Photo by Ed Runyan | Randy Smith, Trumbull County Engineer, left, and state Rep. Michael O'Brien stand near the home being demolished and the area where the Kinsman Lake causeway washed away July 20. There was a news conference Monday morning to announce the the start of repairs on the causeway.

KINSMAN

This morning, workers were removing a house that is only feet from where a washed out portion of the Kinsman Lake causeway had been.

Nearby, other workers prepared to begin moving heavy equipment down the hill to begin the process of replacing the earthen portion of the causeway and roadway above it that were destroyed by a huge July 20 rain storm.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith said he expects the causeway to be ready for car, truck and bus equipment by the end of 60 days.

Also on hand for the ceremonial start of the project was Kinsman Township Trustee Kathy Miller and state senators Sean O’Brien and Michael Rulli, plus state Rep. Mike O’Brien talked about the positive response from Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials to come up with the $1.8 million to pay for the project.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000