Earth, house being moved for $1.8 million Kinsman effort

KINSMAN

This morning, workers were removing a house that is only feet from where a washed out portion of the Kinsman Lake causeway had been.

Nearby, other workers prepared to begin moving heavy equipment down the hill to begin the process of replacing the earthen portion of the causeway and roadway above it that were destroyed by a huge July 20 rain storm.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith said he expects the causeway to be ready for car, truck and bus equipment by the end of 60 days.

Also on hand for the ceremonial start of the project was Kinsman Township Trustee Kathy Miller and state senators Sean O’Brien and Michael Rulli, plus state Rep. Mike O’Brien talked about the positive response from Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials to come up with the $1.8 million to pay for the project.