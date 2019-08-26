COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

John M. Byler, 22, of Orwell, and Lydia R. Gingerich, 22, of same.

Aden C. Weaver, 23, of Huntsburg, and Ida M. Wengerd, 22, of Orwell.

Hunter J. Hall, 23, of Kinsman, and Miranda R. Sloan, 22, of same.

Justin A. Taddei, 27, of Warren, and Brianna L. Wolfe, 23, of same.

Cheryl L. Stemmerich, 49, of Warren, and Edward R.A. Marsco, 58, of same.

Jazzmin C. Jones, 21, of Warren, and Joe S. Mort, 27, of Honey Brook, Pa.

David A. Poling Sr., 62, of Windham, and Judy L. Barrows, 55, of same.

Laura R.C. O’Connor, 27, of Bristolville, and Christopher J. Petro, 28, of same.

Michelle A. Richards, 54, of Girard, and James K. Smith, 51, of Warren.

Brian P. Small, 46, of Cortland, and Kathryne L. Shenefiel, 45, of Niles.

Anthony V. Consoldane III, 47, of Cortland, and Lisa M. Emidy, 42, of same.

James A.E. Brewer, 38, of Newton Falls, and Colleen M. Ives, 27, of same.

Charles Thomasson, 63, of Bristolville, and Donna L. Franks, 61, of same.

Cole M.J. O’Dell, 25, of Fowler, and Marena A. Wolford, 23, of same.

Nicholas P. Harper, 28, of Niles, and Kalin M. Nicholas, 29, of same.

Marjorie J. Rassega, 55, of Mineral Ridge, and Jeffrey R. Patterson, 56, of Youngstown.

Billy W. Parker, 72, of Niles, and Kathryn M. Stanley, 69, of same.

Slavi S. Pontius, 25, of Hermitage, Pa., and Ashley E. Lawyer, 25, of same.

Ryan E. Maffitt, 39, of Warren, and Brianna L. Phillips, 29, of same.

Brittnay L. McCoy, 33, of Warren, and DeRan R. Ogletree, 34, of Youngstown.

Dustin K. Slusher, 32, address confidential, and Courtney L. Brown, 30, of Leavittsburg.

Samuel T. Jenkins, 28, of Warren, and Rachel L. Burns, 24, of same.

Dustin M. Cumberlin, 39, of Niles, and Brandy L. Hunyady, 35, of same.

Christine A. Ifft, 48, of Newton Falls, and Kreig M. Culp, 42, of same.

Shaun M. Miller, 39, of Mineral Ridge, and Jodi L. Hively, 38, of same.

Robert B. Johnson, 80, of Cortland, and Eunice B. McAllister, 76, of same.

Brandon D. Kalas, 28, of North Bloomfield, and Desarae L. Torreance, 24, of same.

Joseph G. Lipps, 27, of Cortland, and Brittany A. Blanton, 26, of same.

Dwain C. Nye, 53, of Warren, and Robbin H. Watson, 54, of same.

Benjamin J. Stolba, 26, of Southington, and Elizabeth L. Slusher, 24, of same.

Larry D. Mrus, 66, of Warren, and Frank T. Smith, 45, of same.

Michelle R. Lenney, 33, of Warren, and Justin M. Harper, 42, of same.

Marci A. Cook, 36, of Niles, and Larry S. Carbone, 38, of same.

Tanika M. Kibble, 44, of Warren, and Brandon L. Hoke, 38, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Telly May et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Delois Blake et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Leicester C. Stovell Jr. et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. James Brewer et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Amy E. Tucker et al, foreclosure.

Bankunited NA v. Jennifer L. Svensson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Blanch A. Pequignot et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. v. Addie M. D’Amico et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Matthew s. Soplata, other civil.

Robert Smith v. Primetals Technologies USA LLC et al, other civil.

Geico Casualty Insurance Co. et al v. John Huckeby et al, other civil.

David Burnham v. John F. Rossi et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Maria C. Sizemore, other civil.

BMO Harris Bank NA v. Melinda E. Speelman, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Amy Robinson, other civil.

Onemain Financial Goup LLC v. Eric Gill et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Leon Thorp, other civil.

Christina L. Brown v. Hanna Joy Koontz et al, other torts.

David M. Weilacher III v. Lane M. Buck et al, other torts.

Michael P. Bedich v. Jessica Gillespie et al, other torts.

Marjorie Pieton v. William Boldt, other torts.

Rodney A. Hosfelt v. General Motors Corp. NAO Lordstown FAB et al, workers’ compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Mahoning Lighting & Maintenance Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Advance Computer and Data Com Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

Department of Taxation v. Arnold’s Ianazones of Howland LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Darren Austin, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ruth Baker et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Roger A. Bates, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Nicolette R. Bishop, money.

Department of Taxation v. The Break W/Jac & Ju, money.

Department of Taxation v. Justin J. Brister, money.

Department of Taxation v. Danielle M. Bruno, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anthony T. Butler Jr., money.

Department of Taxation v. John W. Byler, money.

Department of Taxation v. Christopher Byrd, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. C&C Ice Cream LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mary Carroll, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dennis R. Chatfield, money.

Department of Taxation v. Felicia Clay, money.

Department of Taxation v. Southern Cross Communications Ltd., money.

Department of Taxation v. Corner House Christian Church, money.

Department of Taxation v. Edward T. Crish et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jarrod E. Dibell, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kenneth F. Donaldson et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Richard M. Eakins et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Thomas H. Eldridge, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel Engle, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ronald E. Evans et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Concetta M. Faith et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Fansler Pride Farm LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lisa B. Ferm et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ronald V. Fiore, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Daron S. Freeman, money.

Department of Taxation v. Henry C. Groves, money.

Department of Taxation v. Alan J. Haas et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michele L. Hart, money.

Department of Taxation v. Buddy Haught, money.

Department of Taxation v. John Herrick, money.

Department of Taxation v. Holmes Communication Inc., money (3).

Department of Taxation v. Adam Hudek, money.

Department of Taxation v. Darrin K. Hurst et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cynthia E. Hutchison et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kimberly Jackson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tricia Jackson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Larry E. Jacobs, money.

Department of Taxation v. William M. Jakubek Jr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Cassandra M. Jarvie, money.

Department of Taxation v. Timothy O. Jones et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jotoddis LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. KAG Management, money.

Department of Taxation v. Robert D. Kennedy Jr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Kari K. King, money.

Department of Taxation v. Stephen C. Lallathin, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lynn A. Lewis et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lisa M. Didiano, money.

Department of Taxation v. Zulymary Lopez, money.

Department of Taxation v. Matthew D. Lynn, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael G. Magazine et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Patricia A. Marchese, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cocoanisha S. Matlock, money.

Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ann C. McCann et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Donald R. McCloskey, money.

Department of Taxation v. Barbara A. McDaniels, money.

Department of Taxation v. Janet O. McFadden, money.

Department of Taxation v. Medicine Food Ltd., money.

Department of Taxation v. Duron A. Mincey et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Glenn W. Mulhollen, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nanologix, money.

Department of Taxation v. Christopher D. Naylor, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nicole M. Norman, money.

Department of Taxation v. Northeastern Alarm, money.

Department of Taxation v. Rita A. O’Brien, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael S. Olesky et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Matthew D. Orrenmaa, money.

Department of Taxation v. Walter F. Pakulniewicz, money.

Department of Taxation v. Paliprops LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Chelsea Patrick, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kristen S. Peterson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Phase II Electronics Youngstown Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Platthy & Associates, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel B. Prussia, money.

Department of Taxation v. Rick’s Auto Service Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Patrick F. Rickard, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kevin L. Rigg, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jeffrey A. Robinson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sandra Robinson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jeremy D. Rodgers, money.

Department of Taxation v. Thomas E. Roseboro, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sage Computers, money.

Department of Taxation v. Christopher D. Scheetz, money.

Department of Taxation v. Deborah K. Schubert et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Keith M. Schubert et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jamie L. Sheperd, money.

Department of Taxation v. Shipshape Cleaning Services LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ronnie M. Simone, money.

Department of Taxation v. Laura A. Snyder et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Deborah M. Stefan, money.

Department of Taxation v. Barry K. Steffey Jr. et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Danielle Stevens, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Kenneth A. Suich, money.

Department of Taxation v. Roger D. Sumpter et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anthony J. Sylvester, money.

Department of Taxation v. T&H Ivany LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Gregory Tarr, money.

Department of Taxation v. Keith M. Taub, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lime Tree Sandwich Gallery LLC, money (3).

Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Towne Centre Beverage Shoppe, money.

Department of Taxation v. Duane L. Turnage, money.

Department of Taxation v. Gregory D. Urchek, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nicholas Vannatten, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jacob N. Victor et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Susan J. Villecco et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. John R. Waldorf, money.

Department of Taxation v. Donald E. Walker Sr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Donald Walters et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Brian Warchol, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cindie V. White, money.

Department of Taxation v. Shawn D. White, money.

Department of Taxation v. David A. Witala et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Edgar W. Wood et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Laraye S. Wright, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kayla Wylie et al, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Donald R. Lemasters, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sharon Dodrill, money.

Cavalry SPV LLC v. Dana Sherwood, money.

DIVORCES ASKED

John R. Nemet v. Kirsten K. Nemet.

Nicole Burnett v. Vincent Burnett.

Ashley Boyer v. Andrew Boyer.

John Hazen v. Bonnie Hazen.

Craig Bennett v. Krystal A. Bennett.

Amanda Myers v. Jason Myers.

Kaci Molyneux v. James Molyneux.

Nicole Hansen v. Matthew Hansen.

Jennifer K. Veccia v. Leonard C. Veccia Jr.

Kathy Lilly v. Terrod Lilly.

Lynn A. Lewis v. Robert K. Lewis.

Patricia Boudrey v. Bre Boudrey III.

Kicia M. Eyster v. Robert W. Eyster.

Angel L. Fletcher v. Seth D. Fletcher.

Rochele D. Baker v. Kenneth W. Baker.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Charise L. Savich and Michael Savich.

Jordyn N. Peyatt and Andrew T. Peyatt.

Benny Brown and Hope Brown.

Michael S. Frenchko and Denise J. Frenchko.

Katie Lively and Michael A. Lively.

Timothy Spencer and Candace Spencer.

Charles Wagner and Vickie Wagner.