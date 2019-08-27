Boardman school board hires psychology intern

BOARDMAN — The Boardman school board tonight approved employing Miranda Avnet as the school’s psychology intern for the 2019-2020 school year at a rate of $23,900, which will be reimbursed to the district by the Ohio Department of Education.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding between the school district and Meridian Healthcare for social and emotional learning support, a program the district had used for a few years. The board also approved the service agreement between the district and Alta Care Group for additional social and emotional support services. That program is paid from federal Title IV funds.