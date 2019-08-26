Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Sarah and Nate Sliter, Lisbon, girl, Aug. 23.
Alyssa and Matthew Weaver, East Palestine, boy, Aug. 23.
Heather and Travis Dornon, New Middletown, boy, Aug. 23.
Ashley and P.J. Ague, Cortland, girl, Aug. 23.
Hannah and Adam Rendziniak, Lisbon, boy, Aug. 23.
Erin and Lucas Rider, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 24.
Ashley Santiago and Brandon Houy, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 24.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Erica Johnson, Warren, girl, Aug. 13.
Kathy and John Weaver, North Bloomfield, boy, Aug. 21.
Alyssa and Steven Phillips, Warren, boy, Aug. 22.
Alyson and Michael Carson, Warren, boy, Aug. 23.
Angelique and Jeremy McKowan, Warren, boy, Aug. 23.
Shaaniqa Sims and Jesse Clover, Warren, boy, Aug. 23.
