August 26, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Sarah and Nate Sliter, Lisbon, girl, Aug. 23.

Alyssa and Matthew Weaver, East Palestine, boy, Aug. 23.

Heather and Travis Dornon, New Middletown, boy, Aug. 23.

Ashley and P.J. Ague, Cortland, girl, Aug. 23.

Hannah and Adam Rendziniak, Lisbon, boy, Aug. 23.

Erin and Lucas Rider, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 24.

Ashley Santiago and Brandon Houy, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 24.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Erica Johnson, Warren, girl, Aug. 13.

Kathy and John Weaver, North Bloomfield, boy, Aug. 21.

Alyssa and Steven Phillips, Warren, boy, Aug. 22.

Alyson and Michael Carson, Warren, boy, Aug. 23.

Angelique and Jeremy McKowan, Warren, boy, Aug. 23.

Shaaniqa Sims and Jesse Clover, Warren, boy, Aug. 23.

