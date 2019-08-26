Agenda Tuesday

Lawrence County commissioners, public meeting, noon, pavilion at Mahoning Township Park, Mahoning Township Building, 4538 W. State St., Hillsville, Pa.

Lordstown Village Council, negotiating committee meeting in executive session, 6 p.m., 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Land Bank, 11:30 a.m., conference room, Suite 202, 20 Federal Place, 20 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., Harriet T. Upton room, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

