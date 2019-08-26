12,000 enjoy weather, commaraderie, memories at this year's Panerathon

By SEAN BARRON

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

It didn’t take long for the tears to flow when Nicole Overly was asked to describe her late mother’s character and virtues.

“She was very understanding. She never judged you for the mistakes you made. She was also a good listener, and very loyal,” an emotional Overly remembered about her mother, Donna Yancsurak, who lost her battle with cancer June 28, 2018. She was 63.

Yancsurak, who worked as the head teller for First National Bank’s Austintown branch, was diagnosed with breast cancer, which was in remission before she received a diagnosis of bone cancer, remembered John Overly, her son-in-law.

John and Nicole were among the 12 family members and friends who formed a team to remember and honor Yancsurak during the 10th annual Panerathon 10K, 2-mile Walk/Run fundraiser Sunday morning, which began and ended at the Covelli Centre, downtown.

Covelli Enterprises Inc. of Warren, in partnership with Mercy Health, hosted the gathering.

Ideal weather greeted the estimated 12,000 people of all ages who walked or ran in support of loved ones who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as to raise funds for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. The women’s care center opened in 2011 and is named after Abdu, who died in 1994 of the disease.

This year’s Panerathon was expected to generate more than $525,000 for the Mercy Health Foundation and the breast care center. That would bring the amount raised since the event’s inception a decade ago to more than $3 million, noted Ashlee Mauti, an event organizer.

About 300 teams made up the competitive walk and run, up from last year, Mauti added.

“This is a special year as we come together to celebrate where our Valley began – with one of the highest breast cancer mortality rates in the nation – to where we are today,” Sam Covelli, owner and operator of Covelli Enterprises, said in a statement. “Over the last 10 years, the quality of life for the people in our community has been improved through Panerathon and its mission to support the JACBCC.”

Yancsurak also loved to spend time with her grandchildren and prepare Italian dishes for family members, her son-in-law continued.

“She was loved by her customers at First National Bank. She was dedicated to her job,” and continued to work even while receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments, said a tearful Randy Wilson, Yancsurak’s boyfriend of four years.

Also sorely missed is Cynthia Green Robinson, a 2003 McDonald High School graduate who died June 18 from cancer at age 34. She left behind her husband, Ryan Robinson, and 4-year-old son, Colin.

“She always had a smile on her face and was doing things for others,” recalled Traci Witkoski, whose daughter went to school with Green Robinson. “I felt she was put on this Earth to make people better and show what good you can do for other people. She was an angel on Earth.”

Witkoski was one of 36 adults and children on a team that walked and ran on behalf of Green Robinson, who graduated from Mount Union University in Alliance in 2007, then earned a master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University and taught English at McDonald High.



Green Robinson suffered from a rare type of breast cancer, for which she was treated at Cleveland Clinic and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Witkoski explained.

“Nothing slowed her down; she just kept going,” Witkoski said, adding that Green Robinson’s calling hours and celebration-of-life gathering filled McDonald High’s gym.

Also on site during the walk and run was the Joanie Abdu 3D Mobile Mammography Unit, a large traveling vehicle that has private waiting, dressing and screening rooms for women to receive checkups.

Information from their 3D digital screenings is transferred online to the breast care center and read there, noted Nancy Gantt, a surgeon and center co-director.

The van reaches out to places that tend to be underserved and assists women who lack transportation or fear visiting a hospital. It also conducts follow-up visits and stops at primary care physicians’ offices, she noted.

“We’re really obsessed in making sure patients get the follow-up if anything is wrong,” Gantt continued.

Jill Townsend, a nurse navigator, said she is available to women who may need emotional support after having had mammograms that show abnormalities. She also helps some decipher medical information related to biopsies and other procedures, she added.

In addition, it’s imperative that patients educate themselves and take advantage of available resources – both of which often greatly reduce their anxiety, she continued.

“The biggest fear is the fear of the unknown,” Townsend said.

The van, which debuted in September 2016, has seen an uptick this year in the number of people served, said Susan Kovack, who drives the vehicle. It also adheres to guidelines established by Joanie’s Promise, a grant-funded program that provides services to those who are low-income or have inadequate health care coverage, she noted.

“This is overwhelming,” said Dr. Rashid Abdu, Joanie Abdu’s husband. “One-fifth of the city’s population is in one place for a celebration of life, a celebration of being together, a celebration for a worthy cause.

“It’s just a beautiful community – generous, loving and compassionate.”

WINNERS

2019 Panerathon

Thousands of people took part in the 10K run, 2-mile walk Sunday to raise money for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center in Youngstown. Top finishers in both races and their times:

2-MILE MALE

Wyatt Hartman, 10:42 Ty Reeher, 12:36 Lincoln Hopkins, 12:48

FEMALE

Rebecca Geiss, 14:22 Ann Stewart, 14:24 Ariana Flauto, 14:56

10K

TOP FINISHER MALE: Andy Morgan of Cortland, 31:40:0

TOP FINISHER FEMALE: Ro Morgan, Cortland, 37:31:8

Men under age 15: Russo Ashton, no city, 39:29.0

15 to 19: Curry Micah, no city given, 36:55.0

20 to 24: Nicketas Meris, no city, 40:15.4

25 to 29: Tyler Vitullo, Youngstown, 39:10.3

30 to 34: Josh Conkey, McDonald, 38:22.6

35 to 39: Justin Page, Youngstown, 42:12.2

40 to 44: David Stewart, Mogadore, 36:38.0

45 to 49: Douglas Basinski, Pittsburgh, 39:42.4

50 to 54: Gary Ford, no city, 39:26.4

55 to 59: Robert Clark, Youngstown, 45:23.9

60 to 64: Bob George, Leavittsburg, 47:25.9

65 to 69: Tom Heid, Aliquippa, Pa., 46:07.1

70 to 74: Larry Koval, Warren, 52:45.9

75 to 79: Terry Lynn Cooper, Greenville, Pa., 53:34.3

80 and up: Tom Frederick, no city, 1:16:47.1

Women under 15: Phillips Lorelai, no city, 55:12.0

15 to 19: Dwyer Isabelle, no city, 40:24.3

20 to 24: Melissa Klim, New Castle, Pa., 43:59.8

25 to 29: Moore Tori, no city, 51:54.0

30 to 34: Megan Maley, Canton, 52:55.0

35 to 39: Amanda McNinch, Youngstown, 44:31.7

40 to 44: Melanie Rowley, Youngstown, 47:59.2

45 to 49: Wendy Russo, Canfield, 46:01.0

50 to 54: Lori Masters, no city, 50:32.6

55 to 59: Rose Vocature, Lowellville, 52:54.8

60 to 64: Moira Fair, no city, 53:27.2

65 to 69: Karen Navoyosky, Salem, 1:02:48.3

70 to 74: Rebecca Withers, no city, 1:02:11.8

75 to 79: Diana Pulliam, Youngstown, 1:56:49.9

Source: Event organizers