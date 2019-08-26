Mahoning County residents received $670k from FEMA so far

By Jessica hardin

jhardin@vindy,com

BOARDMAN

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened eight disaster recovery centers in the aftermath of the late May flooding, and Mahoning County was second to Montgomery County in grant money awarded to affected residents.

As of Friday, 936 Mahoning County residents registered with FEMA and received a total of $670,325 in FEMA grant money. Montgomery County, which contains Dayton, had 4,294 registrants that received $4,249,171.56.

FEMA operated a disaster recovery center in the Boardman government center from July 12 to Aug. 15.

The center welcomed 495 visitors seeking assistance from FEMA and the Small Business Administration, which awarded $2,767,400 in loans.

The more than $670,000 in FEMA grant money provided short-term relief to residents. The grants are divided into three categories: basic repairs, temporary housing and repair or replacement of essential household equipment, including vehicles.

SBA loans are for “making you whole” as Public Affairs Specialist Courtney Smith described: They’re for “like rebuilding your home.”

FEMA did not share the percentage of registrants who received aid, because many have not yet completed the process. Mahoning County residents can register with FEMA until Sept. 3.

FEMA served 11 Ohio counties affected by the late May flooding. Boardman’s disaster recovery center was among the busiest of the eight centers FEMA operated.

One issue that surprised FEMA media relations specialist Gerard Hammink was that many Mahoning County residents have received inaccurate information regarding flood insurance.

“Look into flood insurance,” said Hammink. “It might take some persistence to find an agent that sells it.”

More information can be found at floodsmart.gov.

About the late May flooding, Hammink said, “This was an unprecedented event.”

“We heard that many people had water in their basements that had never had water in their basements before,” said Hammink.