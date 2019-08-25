Youngstown gets Purple Heart City designation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown will become a Purple Heart City and part of the Purple Heart Trail during a ceremony at noon Wednesday on Central Square, downtown.

Herman K. Breuer, commander of Military Order of Purple Heart Chapter 606 in Trumbull County, and a member of the Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission, will be master of ceremonies.

Posting and retiring of colors will be by American Legion Post 737 of Lake Milton, and the invocation and benediction will be offered by Chaplain John Chittock, also of Post 737.

The Purple Heart may be awarded to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces who is wounded or killed in any action against an enemy of the U.S. or as the result of an international terrorist attack against the U.S. or a foreign nation friendly to the United States.

The Purple Heart Trail was established in 1992 by Military Order of Purple Hearts to be a symbolic trail throughout all 50 states to commemorate and honor all men and women who have been wounded or killed in combat while serving in the armed forces.

All veterans and the general public are invited to attend.