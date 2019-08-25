Warriors Inc. hosts fall leadership boys and girls programs

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Registration is underway for Warriors Inc.’s Fall Leadership Programs for girls and boys.

Totally You Girl is six biweekly sessions for girls 9 to 19 from Oct. 5 to Dec. 7. The program emphasizes the importance of teaching girls to develop a positive self-image and improve their self-esteem and confidence.

The program goals are to equip participants with the necessary tools and leadership skills to be confident women in today’s society, according to a news release.

Warriors of Manhood, for boys 9 to 19, also is six biweekly sessions from Oct. 5 to Dec. 7. The program emphasizes the importance of being an honorable man of integrity and character in the community.

Warriors Inc. also is registering people to help with youth, family and community programs.

The Volunteers Club allows people the opportunity to use their knowledge and experience to impact the community by participating in the Helping Other People Excel (HOPE) program.

Warriors provides transportation and snacks Monday through Thursday.

The organization trains youths age 12-19 from a Christian perspective to develop leadership skills and how to apply them to their everyday lives. Registration is required for a kickoff breakfast Sept. 28 for the fall programs.

Visit Warriors at 2733 Market St. on the city’s South Side, or call to complete the program and volunteer applications and to register for the breakfast. The contact is Wendy Robinson, community ministry liaison, at 330-783-5440.