173rd CANFIELD FAIR | Schedule of events The 2019 Canfield Fair, which has a theme of “Miles of Smiles,” begins Wednesday and continues through Labor Day at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Here


August 25, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

FREE DAILY HAPPENINGS

Baby Comfort Station: next to Building #22, 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

Antique Equipment: Southeast corner, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Spinning Demo: Sheep Barn, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Western Reserve Wood Carvers: Fine Arts building #2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trumbull Area Artists: Fine Arts Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holborn Herb Gardens: Western Reserve Village, All day

Farm Animals: Old MacDonalds Barn, All day

Milking Parlor: South Cattle Complex, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

School District Booth Displays: Educational Hall #1, All day

Inspire Kids To Do: Join 4-H-Building #25, All day

Kids Activities with OSU Education: Building #25, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Gardening and Nature Information: Building #25, All day

American Red Cross Blood Mobile-Education building: 12:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Lounge and Cooling Station–Continuing Healthcare Solutions: Wednesday through Friday

Cheerleading Demonstrations: Grandstand, no admission fee, 11 a.m.

Open Draft Horse Pig Iron Derby: Grandstand, 6 p.m.

Jr. Fair Poultry Breed Judging: Coliseum #8, 3 p.m.

Jr. Fair Market Swine Showmanship: Coliseum #8, 5:30 p.m.

Pony Hitches: South Ring, 6 p.m.

Bring Home the Bacon: Building #25, 6:30 p.m.

Jr. Fair Pocket Pet Costume Class: Barn #10, 7 p.m.

Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Opening Ceremonies: North Saddle Horse Ring, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Tent: Main concourse near grandstand.

Opening/Ribbon Cutting of 173rd Canfield Fair: 10 a.m.

High School Band Show: Grandstand, no admission fee, 11 a.m.

Junior Fair Youth Day Program: Concourse Stage, 2 p.m.

Junior Fair auction: All at Coliseum #8, goat milk fudge, rabbit meat pens, market goats, market lamb, market swine.

FRIDAY

Harness Racing, Pari-Mutel Betting: Post time, 11 a.m., grandstand

“Wonderful Waffles” Contest: Hay & Grain building #26, 1:15 p.m.

Bike Nite: starts at 3 p.m., grandstand.

Junior fair auction: Coliseum #8, market poultry sale, 5:30 p.m.; market beef followed by market feeders, 7 p.m.

Demolition Derby: 8 p.m., grandstand.

SATURDAY

Draft Pony Pig Iron Derby: 8 to 11 a.m., grandstand

Harness Racing, Pari-Mutuel Betting: Post time 11 a.m., grandstand.

Wiener Dog Derby Racing: Grandstand, time to be determined.

Dog Agility Demonstration: North Ring, 7:30 p.m.

Truck and Tractor Pull: 7 p.m., grandstand.

SUNDAY

Rooster Run: 8 a.m.

Catholic Worship Service: Concourse Stage, 8 a.m.

Praise & Worship Service: Grandstand, 11 a.m.

Jr. Saddlehorse Drill Team: North Ring, noon

Draft Horse: Exhibitors Show, East Ring, 1 p.m.

Dress-A-Cow Contest: South Cattle Complex, 1 p.m.

Junior Fair auction: 4-H Dairy cheese Auction, South Cattle Complex, 1:45 p.m.

Jr. Fair Goat Show: Pygmy/Kinder/Specialty, Coliseum #8, 10 a.m.

Pentatonix: with special guest Rachel Platten, 8 p.m., grandstand.

MONDAY LABOR DAY

4-H Saddle Horse Fun show: North Ring, 8 a.m.

Rooster Crowing Contest: North Ring, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Harness Racing, Pari-Mutuel Betting: Grandstand, noon

Mule Racing: Grandstand, 12:30 p.m.

Jr. Fair Goat Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 10 a.m.

Jr. Fair Llama Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 10:30 a.m.

Jr. Fair Rabbit Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 11 a.m.

Saddle Horse Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 11 a.m.

Sheep Shearing Demonstration: Sheep Barn, 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Dog Demonstrations: Coliseum #8, 5 p.m.

Beyond the Fluffy World Tour 2019: Gabriel Iglesias at 8 p.m., grandstand.

Source: Canfield Fair

