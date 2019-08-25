173rd CANFIELD FAIR | Schedule of events The 2019 Canfield Fair, which has a theme of “Miles of Smiles,” begins Wednesday and continues through Labor Day at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Here
FREE DAILY HAPPENINGS
Baby Comfort Station: next to Building #22, 11a.m. to 8 p.m.
Antique Equipment: Southeast corner, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Spinning Demo: Sheep Barn, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Western Reserve Wood Carvers: Fine Arts building #2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trumbull Area Artists: Fine Arts Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holborn Herb Gardens: Western Reserve Village, All day
Farm Animals: Old MacDonalds Barn, All day
Milking Parlor: South Cattle Complex, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
School District Booth Displays: Educational Hall #1, All day
Inspire Kids To Do: Join 4-H-Building #25, All day
Kids Activities with OSU Education: Building #25, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Gardening and Nature Information: Building #25, All day
American Red Cross Blood Mobile-Education building: 12:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
WEDNESDAY
Senior Lounge and Cooling Station–Continuing Healthcare Solutions: Wednesday through Friday
Cheerleading Demonstrations: Grandstand, no admission fee, 11 a.m.
Open Draft Horse Pig Iron Derby: Grandstand, 6 p.m.
Jr. Fair Poultry Breed Judging: Coliseum #8, 3 p.m.
Jr. Fair Market Swine Showmanship: Coliseum #8, 5:30 p.m.
Pony Hitches: South Ring, 6 p.m.
Bring Home the Bacon: Building #25, 6:30 p.m.
Jr. Fair Pocket Pet Costume Class: Barn #10, 7 p.m.
Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Opening Ceremonies: North Saddle Horse Ring, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Tent: Main concourse near grandstand.
Opening/Ribbon Cutting of 173rd Canfield Fair: 10 a.m.
High School Band Show: Grandstand, no admission fee, 11 a.m.
Junior Fair Youth Day Program: Concourse Stage, 2 p.m.
Junior Fair auction: All at Coliseum #8, goat milk fudge, rabbit meat pens, market goats, market lamb, market swine.
FRIDAY
Harness Racing, Pari-Mutel Betting: Post time, 11 a.m., grandstand
“Wonderful Waffles” Contest: Hay & Grain building #26, 1:15 p.m.
Bike Nite: starts at 3 p.m., grandstand.
Junior fair auction: Coliseum #8, market poultry sale, 5:30 p.m.; market beef followed by market feeders, 7 p.m.
Demolition Derby: 8 p.m., grandstand.
SATURDAY
Draft Pony Pig Iron Derby: 8 to 11 a.m., grandstand
Harness Racing, Pari-Mutuel Betting: Post time 11 a.m., grandstand.
Wiener Dog Derby Racing: Grandstand, time to be determined.
Dog Agility Demonstration: North Ring, 7:30 p.m.
Truck and Tractor Pull: 7 p.m., grandstand.
SUNDAY
Rooster Run: 8 a.m.
Catholic Worship Service: Concourse Stage, 8 a.m.
Praise & Worship Service: Grandstand, 11 a.m.
Jr. Saddlehorse Drill Team: North Ring, noon
Draft Horse: Exhibitors Show, East Ring, 1 p.m.
Dress-A-Cow Contest: South Cattle Complex, 1 p.m.
Junior Fair auction: 4-H Dairy cheese Auction, South Cattle Complex, 1:45 p.m.
Jr. Fair Goat Show: Pygmy/Kinder/Specialty, Coliseum #8, 10 a.m.
Pentatonix: with special guest Rachel Platten, 8 p.m., grandstand.
MONDAY LABOR DAY
4-H Saddle Horse Fun show: North Ring, 8 a.m.
Rooster Crowing Contest: North Ring, 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Harness Racing, Pari-Mutuel Betting: Grandstand, noon
Mule Racing: Grandstand, 12:30 p.m.
Jr. Fair Goat Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 10 a.m.
Jr. Fair Llama Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 10:30 a.m.
Jr. Fair Rabbit Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 11 a.m.
Saddle Horse Costume Class: Coliseum #8, 11 a.m.
Sheep Shearing Demonstration: Sheep Barn, 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Dog Demonstrations: Coliseum #8, 5 p.m.
Beyond the Fluffy World Tour 2019: Gabriel Iglesias at 8 p.m., grandstand.
Source: Canfield Fair
