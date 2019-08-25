Power lunches
Power lunches
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have power lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. three times in September.
The events are designed to allow people to network.
The first is at the Manor in Austintown on Sept. 10. The others are Sept. 19 at Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille & Pub in Youngstown and Sept. 24 at Leo’s Ristorante in Warren.
Reservations are required by emailing Chelsea Pascarella at chelsea@regionalchamber.com with your company name, the names of those attending and their email addresses.
High honors
AUSTINTOWN
Greenwood Collision Center, 4695 Mahoning Ave., has been officially certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer-advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
In achieving the certification, the collision center is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world, according to a center news release.
Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 25, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- May 22, 2016 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || Power Lunch program scheduled for June 14
- February 14, 2016 midnight
Power Breakfast promotes networking
- October 23, 2016 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- January 17, 2016 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || Chamber accepts registration for leadership academy
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.