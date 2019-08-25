Power lunches

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have power lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. three times in September.

The events are designed to allow people to network.

The first is at the Manor in Austintown on Sept. 10. The others are Sept. 19 at Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille & Pub in Youngstown and Sept. 24 at Leo’s Ristorante in Warren.

Reservations are required by emailing Chelsea Pascarella at chelsea@regionalchamber.com with your company name, the names of those attending and their email addresses.

High honors

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Collision Center, 4695 Mahoning Ave., has been officially certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer-advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

In achieving the certification, the collision center is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world, according to a center news release.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized.