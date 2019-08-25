NEO Impact Academy ribbon-cutting, tour

CAMPBELL

The Northeast Ohio Impact Academy will have a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at 436 Struthers-Coitsville Road.

Weather permitting, those attending the event will also be offered a tour of the nearby Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center. Those interested in attending should call Carol Michaels at 330-799-6720.

New Castle Y gets $5K for Family Fun events

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation has awarded The New Castle Community YMCA a $5,000 sponsorship for its monthly Family Fun events. These family events are a part of an initiative that offers a free family-activity night each month that is open to the community.

Each month’s family event has a theme; June was The Y-Zone Family Luau, July was Stars & Stripes and August is Back to School. Future themes include Fall Festival, Trick or Treat, Thankfulness and Ugly Holiday Sweaters. Community members who attend these nights are encouraged to participate in a number of activities from dressing according to theme and crafts to family fitness classes.

Nun Run & Kids Run

CANFIELD

The Nun Run ‘19 is set for Oct. 5 at The Ursuline Center, 4280 Shields Road. The Kids Run for those 10 and under begins at 8:15 a.m.; the 1-mile walk will start at 8:30; and the 5K race begins at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is $20 if received by Oct. 4. or $25 the day of the race. There is no entry fee for the Kids’ Run.

In order to be guaranteed a T-shirt, the entry fee must be received by Sept. 20. Packet pick-up and registration is at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in the center’s auditorium.

Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as age group winners. Proceeds benefit the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry. For online registration, visit https://thenunrun2019.eventbrite.com.