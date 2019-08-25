MILESTONES

HONORS

YSU math faculty

The teaching talents of two faculty in Youngstown State University’s mathematics department were recognized on the state and national levels.

Alicia Prieto Langarica, associate professor, was awarded the national Henry L. Alder Award for Distinguished Teaching from the Mathematical Association of America. The award is presented annually to only three faculty members nationwide and recognizes extraordinary teaching that has influence beyond the classroom.

Prieto Langarica earned a Ph.D, from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her research focuses on the intersection of mathematics and biology, specifically problems related to the medical field.

Anita O’Mellan, professor of mathematics and teacher education, has been selected to receive the Kenneth Cummins Award for Exemplary Mathematics Teaching from the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

The award, given annually to one Ohio math or math education faculty member, will be presented at OCTM’s conference in October in Sandusky.

O’Mellan earned a Ph.D. from Memphis State University, joined the YSU mathematics faculty in 1993 and was cross-appointed with the Department of Teacher Education in 2000. Her research interests focus on graph theory, combinatorics and mathematics education.

Outstanding officer

Detective Lt. Brian McLaughlin of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department, who has served as director of the Columbiana County Drug Task force for 14 years, has been recognized as the 2019 Columbiana County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer by County Prosecutor Robert L. Herron.

The annual award is presented to officers who demonstrate superior ability and leadership in law enforcement and whose work ethic makes the Columbiana County community a safer place.

A 29-year veteran of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department, McLaughlin is the only two-time recipient of the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer Award.

A graduate of Columbiana High School and the Salem Police Academy, McLaughlin has served in many capacities with the sheriff’s office, including commander of the SWAT team, and supervisor of the patrol division.

GRADUATIONS

This student was awarded a bachelor’s degree:

Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas: Durmus Doner, Youngstown, computer software engineering technology.