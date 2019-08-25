Dr. Kevin A Johnson has recently completed a one-year dental general-practice residency at Mercy
Dr. Kevin A Johnson has recently completed a one-year dental general-practice residency at Mercy Health — St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Johnson is a 2010 graduate of Boardman High School, received a bachelor of science degree from Youngstown State University in 2014 and is a 2018 graduate from Ohio State University, where he received his doctor of dental surgery (DDS), from the College of Dentistry.
Dr. Johnson has entered practice at Johnson Family Dental in Boardman, where he will join with his father Dr. Robert C. Johnson and his brother Dr. Erik R. Johnson.
